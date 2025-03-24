Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Credicorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,349,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,735,000 after buying an additional 199,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $193.13 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

