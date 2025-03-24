Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLIO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5,804.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after purchasing an additional 708,715 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after purchasing an additional 266,127 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 247,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $7,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Helios Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

