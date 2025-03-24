Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,964 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,964 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 5,742.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $191.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.44 and its 200-day moving average is $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $520,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,332,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,635,928.58. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,041 over the last ninety days. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.