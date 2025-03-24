Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $45,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $283.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.16 and its 200 day moving average is $259.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

