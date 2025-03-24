Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp raised Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.22.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $104.19 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.49 and a 12 month high of $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $2,834,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,700,996.29. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

