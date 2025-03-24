Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 797,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,776,000 after acquiring an additional 425,766 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 546.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

