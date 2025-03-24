Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 56,912 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,912 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,271,000 after acquiring an additional 92,409 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,295,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,200,000 after buying an additional 311,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

