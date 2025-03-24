Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 881 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,136,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 978.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 98,861 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after acquiring an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 87.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 140,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.97.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $121.68 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

