Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,823 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Arcosa worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,756,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,214,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Stock Down 1.1 %

ACA stock opened at $79.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $113.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

