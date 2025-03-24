Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 346.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.8 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

