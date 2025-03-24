Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,645 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ashland worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,731,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Ashland by 83.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth about $5,930,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is -245.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ashland

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.