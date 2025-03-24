Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 174.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 355,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $38.26 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 956.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

