Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $155.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.36. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

