Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,681,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 198,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $212.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.71. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.