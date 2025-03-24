Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

CGGR opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.16.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

