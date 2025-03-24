Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,830,000 after buying an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.65.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW opened at $99.95 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

