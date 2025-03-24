Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 550,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $75.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.