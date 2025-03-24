Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 76,652 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $38.20 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.07.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

