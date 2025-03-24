Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DT Midstream by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100,825 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in DT Midstream by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DT Midstream by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,757,000 after purchasing an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTM

DT Midstream Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $96.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.