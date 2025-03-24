Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Exponent by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,670,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Exponent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $78.90 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

