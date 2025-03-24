Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 188,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

ST opened at $27.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

