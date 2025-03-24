Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 38,919 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 260.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,364,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,673,000 after purchasing an additional 594,661 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 391,553 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

