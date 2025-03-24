Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 110,685 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,685 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $914.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.79. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

