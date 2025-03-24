Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

KB stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

