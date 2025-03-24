Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ExlService by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $46.34 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.