Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 158,521 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,521 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,443,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $67.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $155.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -71.79%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

