Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 20,377 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,377 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,892,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,873,000 after acquiring an additional 366,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on REG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.7 %

REG stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

