Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,411 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Plexus worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $107,489,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Plexus by 614.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total value of $616,851.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,463,026.85. This represents a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $496,814.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,775.14. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,515. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

