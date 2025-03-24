Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 459 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,667.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,174,000 after purchasing an additional 632,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 242,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,148,000 after purchasing an additional 186,887 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 520,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,079,000 after purchasing an additional 148,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $127.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,444. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,783,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,260. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

