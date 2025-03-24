Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 82,588 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,588 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,639 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock opened at $79.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

