Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NU by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $11.62 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

