OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of OneSpaWorld worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 411,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 172,603 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

OSW opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.11. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

