Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 20.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 821.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $218.74 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.52 and its 200-day moving average is $201.72.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

