Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $4,585,086.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.21, for a total transaction of $4,585,086.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,665,379.92. This trade represents a 37.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total transaction of $17,469,144.00.

Penumbra Stock Down 0.1 %

PEN stock opened at $280.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 826.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 128.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after buying an additional 375,684 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 20.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after buying an additional 264,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,396,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $31,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

