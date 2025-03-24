PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 936,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 187,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,395.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 492,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 459,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 133,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.01 million, a PE ratio of -78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -813.04%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

