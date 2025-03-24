PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $200,000 in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,977,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,606,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CURB shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CURB opened at $23.28 on Monday. Curbline Properties has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

