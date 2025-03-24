PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,665 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49,152 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RAMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $27.17 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,716.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

