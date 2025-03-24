PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STEW. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $16.61 on Monday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

