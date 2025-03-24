Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

