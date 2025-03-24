Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – March 22nd

OSI Systems, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are equities in companies that research, develop, and commercialize products rooted in nanoscale science and engineering. These stocks often involve firms innovating in areas such as materials science, electronics, and healthcare, where advances at the atomic and molecular level offer potential breakthroughs in performance and efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,122. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $2.07. 2,207,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $65.99. 47,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,701. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $319.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.08.

