Promising Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – March 22nd

BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Ford Motor, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that manage, develop, or own income-producing properties, such as office complexes, shopping centers, and residential buildings. Investors typically buy these stocks to gain indirect exposure to the real estate market, benefiting from property appreciation and dividend income without directly owning physical property. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $950.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,344. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $980.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $987.70. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,301,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,789. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.22. The company has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,002,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,888,697. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $322.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 240,589,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,956,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $72.51. 32,620,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

