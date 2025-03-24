Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,530.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 526,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $114.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.95. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $124.10. The company has a market cap of $409.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.98.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.