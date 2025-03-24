Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 341,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 207,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,918 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,631,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Seaport Res Ptn raised Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 680,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,161,909.74. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $808,350 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $14.63 on Monday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

