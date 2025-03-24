Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 106,507 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 11,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

RSPU stock opened at $69.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $386.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.