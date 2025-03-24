Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 86,373 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 86,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,451,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 315,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 939,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,341,000 after buying an additional 292,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,181.38. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $77.34 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $96.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

