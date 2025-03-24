Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 229,057 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Paylocity by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 96,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,998,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $8,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 3,083 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $618,850.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,335,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,154,203.31. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,041. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $191.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

