Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 102,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,057,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,233,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.