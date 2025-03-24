Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

PIPR stock opened at $259.10 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $183.58 and a twelve month high of $351.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.07.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

