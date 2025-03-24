Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Director Steven D. Rubin Sells 10,000 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,502.34. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Red Violet Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $38.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $538.60 million, a PE ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 1.63. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Violet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

