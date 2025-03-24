Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,172,000 after acquiring an additional 811,425 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $196.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.